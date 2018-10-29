Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the second quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.74. 132,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,443. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.60 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.