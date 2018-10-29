Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,362,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,425 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,827,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,545,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,032,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,663,000 after acquiring an additional 713,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,414,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,400,000 after acquiring an additional 312,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

AMT traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,065,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,908,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,487,882.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,281 shares of company stock worth $12,014,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

