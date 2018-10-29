Newmark Group (NMRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Newmark Group traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 11948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Newmark Group by 3,090.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 459,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,699,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Newmark Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 93,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.60 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

