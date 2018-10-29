Newfield Exploration (NFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.62

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 2321723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

