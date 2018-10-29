New Gold (NGD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.20 to $1.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.87.

New Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,030,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 186,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,633,956 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

