Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

