Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NBO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

