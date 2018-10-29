NetScout Systems (NTCT) versus Cerner (CERN) Financial Survey

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cerner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NetScout Systems and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 4.28% 3.79% 2.47% Cerner 15.72% 14.73% 11.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetScout Systems and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $986.79 million 2.02 $79.81 million $0.99 25.01 Cerner $5.14 billion 3.74 $866.97 million $2.20 26.60

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than NetScout Systems. NetScout Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NetScout Systems and Cerner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cerner 0 6 11 0 2.65

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $69.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Given Cerner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerner is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Summary

Cerner beats NetScout Systems on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies, and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as EHR agnostic platform, CareAware, that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

