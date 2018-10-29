Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Lowered by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.2% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $66,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $579,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $332,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.55, for a total value of $246,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,402.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,155 shares of company stock worth $109,557,628 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $459.00 price objective (down from $464.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 241.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $178.38 and a one year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

