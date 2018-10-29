NetEase Inc (NTES) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 286.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $201.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.