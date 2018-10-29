NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Holdings Boosted by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 486.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 293.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 751,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,406 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth $30,423,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth $12,548,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,555,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 203.2% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NESTLE S A/S stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.89. 404,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,240. The company has a market cap of $260.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $73.59 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

