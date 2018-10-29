NeosCoin (NEOS) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One NeosCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00005170 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. NeosCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,167.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NeosCoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,334.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.93 or 0.06616212 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015717 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015082 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00803942 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008903 BTC.

About NeosCoin

NeosCoin (NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 4,094,830 coins. NeosCoin’s official website is www.neos.sh . The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeosCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

