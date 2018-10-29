Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target to $85.00

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ellie Mae from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Ellie Mae stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $116.90.

In other news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $313,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $62,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,951.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,821 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,938,000 after purchasing an additional 240,016 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,959,000 after purchasing an additional 202,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 199,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the period.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

