NCR (NCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NCR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.