Navient (NAVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a report published on Thursday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Navient has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 20.36 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.