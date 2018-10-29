Natus Medical (BABY) PT Set at $36.00 by Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BABY opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.59. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Kennedy sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,754,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $295,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,523.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,440 shares of company stock worth $2,494,214. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 246.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,395 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,363,000 after acquiring an additional 466,409 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.