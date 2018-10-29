National Western Life Group (NWLI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $264.90 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.66 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

