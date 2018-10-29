National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. R. F. Lafferty upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $35.53. 557,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,171. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58, a PEG ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 25,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,609.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 811,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,850 shares of company stock worth $24,409,902. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

