National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.93. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,850 shares of company stock worth $24,409,902. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

