National General (NGHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National General from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $24.31 on Friday. National General has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.92.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. National General had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,195 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $171,911.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17 shares in the company, valued at $471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of National General by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of National General by 36.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National General by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of National General by 23.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

