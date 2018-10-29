National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Price Target to C$179.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$187.00 to C$179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$186.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$192.00 price target on Canadian Tire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$172.00 price target on Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$188.33.

CTC.A traded up C$2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$150.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$140.60 and a 1 year high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

