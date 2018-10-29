National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Goldcorp Inc. (G)

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Goldcorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Goldcorp from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.94.

G stock opened at C$11.58 on Monday. Goldcorp has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$19.32.

In related news, insider Patrick James Merrin sold 23,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.29, for a total value of C$318,521.43.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

