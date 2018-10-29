NANJCOIN (NANJ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,030.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and HitBTC. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $15,030.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00148712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00243949 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.08 or 0.10027527 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

