Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Mueller Industries worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Daniel R. Corbin sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,258.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,759.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,900. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MLI opened at $25.12 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $645.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.