MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €193.00 Price Target at HSBC

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €193.00 ($224.42) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($217.44) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €180.61 ($210.01).

MTX opened at €185.00 ($215.12) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 12-month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

