MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. equinet set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €174.00 ($202.33) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €180.61 ($210.01).

Shares of MTX opened at €183.40 ($213.26) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 12-month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

