Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$156.00” Price Target for Moody’s (MCO)

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has been given a $156.00 target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.86. 49,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,290. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $192,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

