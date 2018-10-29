Morgan Stanley Cuts Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $300.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $230.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $203.12 and a twelve month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $3,790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

