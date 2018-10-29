Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Tupperware Brands (TUP) a $40.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of TUP opened at $36.22 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 18th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,906,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,824,000 after buying an additional 1,326,438 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,440,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,403,000 after buying an additional 161,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,377,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 991,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

