Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Core Laboratories (CLB) a $105.00 Price Target

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given a $105.00 price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Edward Jones started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.54. 24,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $122,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $202,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.