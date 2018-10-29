Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €125.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIR. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.50 ($138.95).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Thursday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.