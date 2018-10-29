Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.61. 1,067,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

In related news, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “$184.49” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.55.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

