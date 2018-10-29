Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 79,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 9.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 871,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $203.99 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.40.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

