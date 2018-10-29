Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 9,076 Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 141.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 91.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,253.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.75 on Monday, hitting $283.64. 41,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,714. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $290.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.80.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

