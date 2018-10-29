MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0383

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $88,909.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037432 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 141,503,704 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

