Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

MCRI stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bob Farahi bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 419,408 shares in the company, valued at $18,806,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

