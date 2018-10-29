Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Molson Coors outperformed the industry in the past three months as it delivered solid second-quarter 2018 results. It is gaining from focus on cost savings and premiumization. The company has been undertaking restructuring initiatives to reduce overhead costs and boost profitability. For 2018, the company expects cost savings of nearly $210 million, which forms part of its three-year savings goal of $600 million extending up to 2019. We also commend the company’s First Choice plan that aims to solidify and premiumize portfolio, enhance customer relations and generate significant profits from international businesses. However, persistent softness across its U.S. beer volumes owing to tough industry conditions has been hurting the top line. Further, rising input costs (mainly aluminum and fuel) and the impacts of the US-China trade war are likely to be a threat to bottom line.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.79.

TAP opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $171,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,421.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $499,901. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,363,000 after buying an additional 1,367,047 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.7% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 42,908.9% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,376,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after buying an additional 1,373,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

