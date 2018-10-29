Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY18 guidance at $7.39-7.59 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOH opened at $127.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $571,627.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,289,932. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

