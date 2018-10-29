Moin Reaches Market Capitalization of $287,552.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Moin has a total market cap of $287,552.00 and $31.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002242 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002050 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 7,934,426 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

