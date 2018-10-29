Mohawk Industries (MHK) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) has been assigned a $140.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $113.45 and a one year high of $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,316.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,250 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 101.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 292.6% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $4,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.