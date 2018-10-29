Mohawk Industries (MHK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America set a $210.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.53.

MHK stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.80 per share, with a total value of $4,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $143,404.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,250. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

