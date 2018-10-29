Modum (MOD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $770,753.00

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Modum has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Modum token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00012919 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Mercatox. Modum has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $770,753.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Modum Profile

Modum was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. The official website for Modum is modum.io . The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io

Modum Token Trading

Modum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modum using one of the exchanges listed above.

