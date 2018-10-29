MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 153,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 142,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,306 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 224,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,431 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 385,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $117,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 3.86. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

