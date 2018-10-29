MKM Partners Cuts Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Price Target to $85.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.36 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sumit Sadana sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $525,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,015,797. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

