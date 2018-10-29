MKM Partners Cuts Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Price Target to $85.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.27.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $110.70.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sumit Sadana sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $525,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,015,797. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
