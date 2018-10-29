Mitel Networks (MITL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MITL. BidaskClub lowered Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mitel Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of MITL stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Mitel Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitel Networks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd Abbott sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $26,952.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $83,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Charbonneau sold 10,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $115,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,019 shares of company stock worth $472,596. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITL. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,934,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,880,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,632,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,713,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

