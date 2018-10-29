MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) & Yum! Brands (YUM) Financial Comparison

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS does not pay a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum! Brands 0 13 8 0 2.38

Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $87.82, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Profitability

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands 27.95% -17.36% 23.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.46 N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands $5.88 billion 4.63 $1.34 billion $2.96 28.98

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats MITCHELLS &BUTLERS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

