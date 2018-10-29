Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of MRTX opened at $34.67 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $2,981,665.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,802.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

