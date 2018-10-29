Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $96.09 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,451 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $96,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,001,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,036,271,000 after purchasing an additional 352,807 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,609,000 after acquiring an additional 158,679 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,635,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,141,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,726,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,931,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,437,000 after acquiring an additional 153,656 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.9775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

