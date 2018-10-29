Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $47.85 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.28% of Pembina Pipeline worth $47,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Natixis bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.4% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.87. 233,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,415. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.08%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

