Millennium Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 334,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Nautilus worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 52.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 276,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 94,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In related news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $232,566.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $158,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,741.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

